Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00
Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel)
Tony Hodgett

Tony Hodgett Notice
HODGETT Tony of Desborough, passed away at home on 24th October 2019, aged 75 years. Loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Tuesday 12th November at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Kettering General Hospital (Centenary Wing) may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
