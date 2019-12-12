Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Simpson

Notice Condolences

Tom Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Tom
(also known as Rob) Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 5th December aged 79 years.
Devoted husband of Terri,
dearly loved dad and grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 16th December at 12noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -