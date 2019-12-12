|
|
|
SIMPSON Tom
(also known as Rob) Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 5th December aged 79 years.
Devoted husband of Terri,
dearly loved dad and grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 16th December at 12noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019