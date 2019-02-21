|
BARRON Peacefully on 17th February 2019 at home in Rushden, Tom, aged 75 years.
Devoted husband of Margaret.
Loving father of Nicholas and Nicola. Dear father-in-law of Jon.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Thursday 7th March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Prostate Cancer UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
