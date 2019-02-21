Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Barron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Barron

Notice Condolences

Tom Barron Notice
BARRON Peacefully on 17th February 2019 at home in Rushden, Tom, aged 75 years.
Devoted husband of Margaret.
Loving father of Nicholas and Nicola. Dear father-in-law of Jon.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Thursday 7th March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Prostate Cancer UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now