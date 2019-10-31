|
|
|
THORNE Tim 29th Nov 1958 -
15th Oct 2019.
In loving memory of Tim Thorne,
who sadly passed away on the
15th October 2019.
He was a loving husband to Wendy, loving father to Matthew and Natalia and brother to Martyn and Peter.
He will be greatly missed
by all his family.
Funeral will be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium on the
8th of November at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made to the
Anthony Nolan Trust and placed in the donation box after the service,
or donated using the
"Tributes and Donations" section at
www.chambersandbrighty.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019