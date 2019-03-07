|
|
|
ROBINSON Passed away suddenly on
27th February after a short illness,
Tim aged 63 years.
Dearly loved Husband and best friend to Elisabeth and best Dad ever to Hannah & Adam and Louisa & Tom.
A dear Son to Clarice and a wonderful Grandpops. He will be greatly
missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 18th March at 12.00noon. Please wear a splash of colour.
Strictly family flowers only please but donations in memory of Tim for
Kettering General Hospital (ICU)
and Air Ambulance Service,
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More