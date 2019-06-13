Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Tim Prigmore

Tim Prigmore Notice
PRIGMORE Tim Passed away at home on
5th June 2019 aged 74 years.
Much loved husband of Carol
and loving father to
Victoria and her husband, Derek.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th June at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for the
Air Ambulance (WNAA)
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
