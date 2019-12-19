Home

Tim Mould Notice
MOULD Peacefully on 11th December 2019
at Northampton General
Hospital Tim aged 78 years of Higham Ferrers. Beloved husband of
Brenda and a loving father and grandfather. The funeral service will
take place at St. Mary's Church Higham Ferrers on Friday 10th January
at 2.00pm followed by a private committal. Family flowers only,
donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to A. Abbott
and Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden.,
NN10 0LZ Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
