Tim Mileusnic

Tim Mileusnic Notice
MILEUSNIC Tim of Green Crescent, Desborough, passed away at Kettering General
Hospital, on 19th May 2019, aged 59 years. Dearly loved son, brother and
uncle. Funeral Service to be held at Kettering Crematorium (Albert
Munn Chapel) on Wednesday 5th
June at 1.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for The Brain Tumour Charity and Cransley Hospice, Kettering may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
