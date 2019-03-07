|
McKEAN On 25th February 2019, Thomas (Tommy)
peacefully passed away at Kettering General Hospital,
aged 69 years.
Beloved partner to Margaret and brother to John. A loving father to Lee, Theresa and Gary. He was a wonderful father figure and grandad. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Tommy's funeral service will be held at St Columba's Church, Studfall Avenue, Corby on Tuesday 19th March at 10:30am followed by interment
at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, are being
collected at the service for
Age UK and Marie Curie.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
