|
|
|
FINCH Peacefully on 27th May 2019
REVEREND FATHER THOMAS
Aged 98 years.
Dearly loved by Ciprian and Nicoleta.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Ambrose Church, Moss Ln, Leyland PR25 4XA (where Reverend Thomas was Baptised) on Thursday 13th June 2019 at 11.15am followed by interment in St. Andrew's Churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to
'St Ambrose Church PCC'
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
Read More