Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Cunningham

Notice Condolences

Thomas Cunningham Notice
Cunningham Thomas On 12th March 2019,
Tom, aged 78 years.
Loving and beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad and Pappy to all his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Tom's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Monday 1st April at 11.30am followed by interment at Burton Latimer Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are being received by the family for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.