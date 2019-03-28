|
Cunningham Thomas On 12th March 2019,
Tom, aged 78 years.
Loving and beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad and Pappy to all his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Tom's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Monday 1st April at 11.30am followed by interment at Burton Latimer Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are being received by the family for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
