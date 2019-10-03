|
|
|
HOPKINS On September 23rd 2019, peacefully, at
Kettering General Hospital, Theresa aged 86 years
of Corby.
Beloved wife of Jimmy,
much loved mum of Susan and Craig. Special granny of Lisa, Adam and Antony, great-granny of Lily-Rose, Sonny, Nora and Nate.
She will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Requiem Mass for Theresa will be held at Our Lady of Walsingham Church, Occupation Road, Corby on
Wednesday October 16th at 10.00am followed by interment at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Reception into Church on
Tuesday October 15th at 4.30pm.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019