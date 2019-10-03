|
CONAGHAN On 27th September 2019, Thelma (nee Wright) sadly passed away peacefully. Darling wife to Jerry, loving mum to Gary and Marie, mother-in-law to Jayne and Shugs.Devoted granny to Tessa and great granny to Eleanor xxx. Thelma's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Monday
7th October at 1.30 pm. No flowers by request, donations will be received on the day for Lakelands Hospice.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019