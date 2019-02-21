Home

Terry White

Notice Condolences

Terry White Notice
WHITE Terry It is with our deep regret that we announce the death of Terry on
29th January 2019.
Devoted husband of Anne
and loving father of
Suzanne, Andrew and Melanie.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 7th March, 11.00am at
All Saints Church, Earls Barton followed by interment at
Wollaston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Toby Hunt Funeral Service, 34 The Square, Earls Barton, NN6 0NA Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
