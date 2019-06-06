|
CAMPBELL Terrence On May 25th 2019, peacefully at Kettering General Hospital, Terrence aged 82 years formerly of Raunds.
Much loved husband of the late Nora, loving dad of Jamie and Lindsey.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Terry's Funeral Service will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Friday 14th June at 11.00am. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired for Dementia UK. There will be a collection box available at the service.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 59 Brook Street, Raunds, NN9 6LL. Tel: 01933 623432
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
