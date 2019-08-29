|
|
|
BARRATT Terence Ernest Of Wellingborough, formerly Leicester, passed away on 12th August 2019
aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Pat,
proud father of the late Steven, and of Mark, Lyn and John, and much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Terence's Funeral service is to be on Monday 9th September, 12.00 noon
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough. Everyone is welcome to join the family at The Doddington Club, 37 Lower Street, Gt Doddington NN29 7TL after the service.
Family flowers only, however, donations if desired, payable to the John Radcliffe Hospital, may be placed in the donation box upon leaving the service, or sent to
Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors, 5-9 Buckwell End,
Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019