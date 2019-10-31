|
|
|
Adams Terence William Passed away peacefully on
23rd October 2019.
Much loved husband of Eileen,
loving father of Caroline and Simon,
loving grandfather of Ellen and Evie, father in law to Patrick and Kelly.
Funeral service to be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Doddington Road, Wellingborough
on Wednesday 6th November
at 12.00 noon.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations if desired for Marie Curie or The Centenary Wing, Kettering General Hospital may be sent to
Toby Hunt Funeral Service
34 The Square, Earls Barton, NN6 0NA
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019