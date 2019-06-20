|
|
|
WILLS Sylvia Jean Passed away peacefully on
16th June 2019 in her 101st year.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Walter,
much loved aunty to all her
nephews and nieces.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 1st July at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
