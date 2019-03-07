Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
Sylvia Smalley Notice
SMALLEY On 19th February 2019, Sylvia
aged 74 years of Rushden,
formerly of Podington.
Beloved wife of Brian.
Loving mother of Keith.
Much loved sister of Ernie and Hazel and a dear auntie.
The Funeral Service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on
Thursday 14th March at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations
for British Lung Foundation may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
