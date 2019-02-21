|
|
|
BEST Sylvia Died suddenly on 1st February 2019
aged 85 years.
Loving mum of Stuart and Lloyd,
sister to Yvonne and Roger
and a beloved grandma.
She will be sadly missed.
A committal service for family and
close friends is to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 1st March at 11.30 a.m.
This will be followed by a
Service of Thanksgiving for Sylvia's life
at the Church of St. John The Baptist,
Old Village, Corby at 1.00 p.m.
to which all are welcome.
No flowers but donations for
Diabetes UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More