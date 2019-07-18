Home

Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Doddington Road
Wellingborough
View Map
Sydney Prall Notice
PRALL The Funeral Service for Sydney Arthur Prall of
Castle Court, Wellingborough will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Doddington Road, Wellingborough NN8 2NX on Friday 26th July 2019 at 12 noon and afterwards at the clubhouse of the Wellingborough Rugby Football Club,
Gt Doddington, NN29 7TZ.
No flowers please but donations if desired to the British Red Cross
may be given on the day or sent
on-line via our website or via
sydney-prall.muchloved.com.
All further enquiries to
Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End,
Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019
