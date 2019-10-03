|
|
|
Wright After inspiring so many with her positivity, determination and strength, Suzanne sadly lost her battle and peacefully passed away at
Cransley Hospice on
September 25th 2019
with loved ones by her side.
Beloved Mum, Mum in law,
Nanny and friend.
She will be missed beyond words.
Suzanne's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium,
on Thursday 10th October at 11.00am.
Family flowers only by request please, donations can be made for the benefit of Living with Living Well Project (Breast Friends Northampton) and Look Good Feel Better and may
be left in the donations box.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019