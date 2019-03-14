Home

H J Phillips & Son Funeral Directors
34 Rockingham Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN16 8JS
01536 737571
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
15:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Susan Rogers Notice
Rogers Susan Sadly passed away
on 3rd March 2019,
aged 70 years.
Beloved Wife to the late Dave Rogers and much loved Mum to
Steven, Natalie and Nicola and devoted Nan to Ethan, Ellie and Theo.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held
in the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, with cheques made payable to the W.N.A.A
may be sent c/o
H.J. Phillips & Son Funeral Directors,
34 Rockingham Road, Kettering
NN16 8JS.
Telephone: 01536 512144.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
