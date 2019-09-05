|
|
|
Coe Susan Jane Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 27th August 2019 aged 63 years at
The Heathers Residential Home.
Loving Daughter of the late George and Elsie. Loving Sister to Graham, Tony, Janice, Marion, Philip, Doreen and Glen. Caring Auntie to all of her
Nephews and Nieces.
The Funeral Service will be held in
The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Any enquiries to H.J. Phillips & Son Funeral Directors on 01536 512144.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019