BRITTON Peacefully on 19th October 2019
at Cransley Hospice, Steve,
aged 60 years formerly of Finedon.
Much loved Son, Dad, Grandad-Pap
and Brother.
Steve will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering
Crematorium on Thursday
7th November at 10.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Cransley Hospice may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons , Bedford Road, Rushden , NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019