Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:30
Albert Munn Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Steve Ball Notice
BALL Steve Passed away suddenly in hospital on
1st August 2019, aged 60 years.
Much loved dad of Natasha,
Wayne and Corrie,
dear grandad of Chloe, Antonia,
Rhys and Lexi.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 15th August at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Help For Heroes
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
