Stella Cleland

Stella Cleland Notice
Cleland On September 19th, 2019,
at Kettering General Hospital,
Stella (nee Chapman).
Beloved wife of the late Tom,
much loved mum of Tommy and Susan and devoted grandma
and great grandma to Thomas,
Ceri, Tom and Deighton.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Stella's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 3rd October at 10.00 am.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby.
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019
