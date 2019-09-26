|
|
|
GINNS Stanley Formerly of Desborough,
died at home at Tollerton, Nottinghamshire on 7th September, aged 84, following a short illness. Beloved Husband of Mary,
loving Father of Sarah, and devoted Grandpa of James. Brother of Noel, and Uncle of Christine, Pamela, Barbara, Calvin and Anthony.
Funeral at Kettering Crematorium on Thursday 3rd October at 2.30pm.
No flowers please.
Donations welcomed to
Cancer Research UK.
Please no sombre, mourning attire.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019