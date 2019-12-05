|
ROWLATT Stan Formerly of Rothwell and Kettering.
Died peacefully on
25th November 2019 at
Clanfield Residential Home
aged 92 years.
Devoted husband of Mavis,
adored father of Gail and Gavin,
a wonderful, loving grandad,
father-in-law and brother of Madge.
A Memorial Service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 6th December at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
for Parkinson's UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019