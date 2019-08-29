Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00
St John the Baptist
Corby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stan Heggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stan Heggs

Notice Condolences

Stan Heggs Notice
Heggs Stan formerly of Stanion, long standing Borough & County Councillor, also an Alderman, passed away peacefully at Peaker Park Care Village on 19th August 2019, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Frances, beloved father of Christine, Julie & Mick, John & Donna and Ian & Sonia, much loved grandfather and brother. Funeral Service at St John the Baptist, Corby, on Friday 6th September at 12.00 noon followed by cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK and Dementia UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.