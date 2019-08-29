|
Heggs Stan formerly of Stanion, long standing Borough & County Councillor, also an Alderman, passed away peacefully at Peaker Park Care Village on 19th August 2019, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Frances, beloved father of Christine, Julie & Mick, John & Donna and Ian & Sonia, much loved grandfather and brother. Funeral Service at St John the Baptist, Corby, on Friday 6th September at 12.00 noon followed by cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK and Dementia UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019