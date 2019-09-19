|
|
|
WORLEY Spen Passed away suddenly at home
on 7th September 2019
aged 58 years.
Beloved husband of Helen,
loving dad of Spencer and Kate.
Sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on
Friday 27th September at 3pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of Spen
for Wellingborough Rugby Club
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019