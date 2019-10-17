Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Simone Heald

Notice Condolences

Simone Heald Notice
HEALD Peacefully on 10th October,
Simone, aged 47 years.
Beloved wife of Martin and
dearly loved Mum to Amy.
A loving daughter and sister, she will be sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 24th October at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations for
The Brain Tumour Charity
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering NN15 6NX
(01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
