Requiem Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00
St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church
Rushden
Simon Swords Notice
SWORDS Peacefully on 14th August, 2019
after a short illness, Simon,
aged 77 years of Rushden.
Beloved husband of the late
Pat Swords. Loving dad of Liz & Aeneas. Duane & Marie (son & daughter in law). Special grampy of
Darrel & Vicky, Dean & Emma, Nadine,
Jake, Shannon & Deanna & great grampy of Olivia, Hayden, Issac & Darcey.
Funeral service and requiem
mass will take place at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Rushden
tomorrow Friday 23rd August at
10.00 a.m. followed by committal
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough. Family flowers
only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK or Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
