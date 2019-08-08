Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
115-117 Rushton Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN14 2QB
01536 765661
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Simon Askew Notice
Askew On July 25th 2019, suddenly at his home in Braybrooke, Simon, aged 53 years.
Much loved son of Yvonne and the
late Cliff, loving brother of Joanne
and Justin and devoted uncle of
Matthew and Daniel.
Simon's funeral service will be
held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Thursday 15th August at 12.00.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are for the British Heart Foundation, a collection plate
will be available at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Desborough, Tel: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
