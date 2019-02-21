EADY Sidney (Sid) Passed away at home on the 6th February 2019,

aged 79 years, having battled a brain tumour for seven months.

Beloved Husband of Judith, treasured Dad to Sarah, Father in-law to Graham, and Grandad to Owen and Nathan. Much missed Brother to Margaret. Funeral service to be held on

Thursday 28th February at 12.00 noon at St Andrews Church Wellingborough, followed by a private interment at Doddington Road Cemetery.

No flowers by request please, however donations in memory of Sid to the "Spinal & Brain Tumour Fund-OUH Fund Ref 2112" with the ref "Oxford Brain Bank-In Memory Of Sidney Eady" will be very much appreciated and can be sent directly to Academic Unit of Neuropathology and Oxford Brain Bank, Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences, University of Oxford, John Radcliffe Hospital, West Wing, Level 1, Oxford OX3 9DU,

or donated at the service.

The family welcome you to join them at Wellingborough Bowling Club, Hatton Street, NN8 5AS, for refreshments after the Funeral.

Arrangements entrusted to

Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough,

NN8 4LR, Tel. 01933 222707 Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019