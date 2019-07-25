Home

De BARROS
Shirley Passed away peacefully on
22nd July 2019, aged 75 years.
Will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 7th August at 11.30 a.m.
No flowers by request but
donations if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 25, 2019
