|
|
|
MACADAM On 12th July peacefully
at Victoria House,
Sheila, aged 87 years
(late of Gretton).
Beloved wife of
the late Walter,
mother to Alston and Catherine.
Grandmother to Emma and Ciara.
Sheila's funeral service will be
a private cremation followed
by a thanksgiving service at
St Ninians Church Of Scotland,
Beanfield Avenue, Corby on
Monday 29th July at 1.00 pm.
No flowers by request,
donations are being received
at the service for Cancer Research.
All further enquires to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019