Law Sheila Passed away peacefully on the 19th July 2019 at Northampton General Hospital.
Dearly loved wife of Len.
She will be sadly missed by all her friends in Northampton and Kettering. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2019, 11.30am at The Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations for The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
funeral-donations
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019