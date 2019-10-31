|
|
|
KING Peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital
on 18th October 2019,
Sheila Marita (née Ward ) aged 94 years.
Loving wife of the late Horace,
beloved mum, nan and great nan
who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Monday
11th November at 12 noon.
Family flowers only by request but donations in Sheila's memory to Parkinsons UK or The British Heart Foundation may be left in the
donation box on leaving the chapel
or sent directly to the charity.
All further enquiries please to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019