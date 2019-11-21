|
|
|
DRAGE On 12th November 2019,
suddenly, Sheila, aged 78 years.
Much loved wife of Joe, loving
mum of Steve and Janet, devoted
grandmother and great -grandmother
to all her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Sheila's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren
Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Tuesday 26th November at 1.00pm.
Flowers or donations, if desired, are for
the Air Ambulance, a collection plate
will be available at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative funeralcare, Desborough, NN14 2QB. Tel: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019