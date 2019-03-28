Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
CRIGHTON Peacefully on 21st March 2019 at Northampton General Hospital,
Sheila aged 90 years of Rushden. Beloved wife of the late Edward, loving mother of Susan and Michael.
The funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Thursday 4th
April at 10.00am. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Versus
Arthritis (Rushden Branch) may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons ,
Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
