WILLIAMS Shane Damian Passed away on 19th August,
aged 47 years.
Husband to Louisa and
Dad to seven children.
He will be sadly
missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 12th September at 1.00pm
followed by interment in the cemetery.
For all enquiries please contact:
Jack Warwick Family
Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 4, 2019