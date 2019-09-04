Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
13:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane Williams

Notice Condolences

Shane Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Shane Damian Passed away on 19th August,
aged 47 years.
Husband to Louisa and
Dad to seven children.
He will be sadly
missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 12th September at 1.00pm
followed by interment in the cemetery.
For all enquiries please contact:
Jack Warwick Family
Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.