Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Committal
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:30
St Botolphs Church
Barton Seagrave
Sandy Frost Notice
FROST Sandy Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 7th December at
Claremont Parkway Nursing Home.
She was greatly loved by
her family and friends.
A committal service will take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 19th December at 12noon, followed by a service of thanksgiving at St Botolphs Church, Barton Seagrave at 12.30pm. Bright colours to
be worn please. Family flowers
only but donations to
The Compassionate Friends
may be sent to:

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
