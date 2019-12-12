|
|
|
FROST Sandy Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 7th December at
Claremont Parkway Nursing Home.
She was greatly loved by
her family and friends.
A committal service will take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 19th December at 12noon, followed by a service of thanksgiving at St Botolphs Church, Barton Seagrave at 12.30pm. Bright colours to
be worn please. Family flowers
only but donations to
The Compassionate Friends
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019