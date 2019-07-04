|
Dally Sandra Margaret
(née Buckby) of Desborough passed away peacefully on 24th June 2019 aged 73 years. Loving wife of Steve, mother of Claire, mother-in-law of Jason, nan of Richard & Kieran, little nan of Ollie &
Aalisia-Rae. Funeral Service, Friday 12th July at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Guide Dogs may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 4, 2019