Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
14:00
Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel)
Sandra Dally

Sandra Dally Notice
Dally Sandra Margaret
(née Buckby) of Desborough passed away peacefully on 24th June 2019 aged 73 years. Loving wife of Steve, mother of Claire, mother-in-law of Jason, nan of Richard & Kieran, little nan of Ollie &
Aalisia-Rae. Funeral Service, Friday 12th July at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Guide Dogs may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 4, 2019
