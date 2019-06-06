|
Milne Sally Anne
(née Nightingale) The family of Sally,
who passed away
on 16th April, 2019,
would like to thank all friends
and customers of
Nightingale Jewellers,
who attended the memorial
service in Olney.
Also, for the many cards, flowers
and uplifting messages of sympathy,
and for the kind donations
to Willen Hospice
(www.sally-milne.muchloved.com)
who cared for Sally so well.
Sincere thanks to the
Rev. Andrew Pritchard-Keens
for conducting a most fitting ceremony,
and to Chambers & Brighty for their
professional and dignified service.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
