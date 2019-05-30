|
|
|
CHAPMAN Peacefully on 24th May 2019 at Kettering General Hospital,
Sally aged 82 years of Irchester.
Beloved wife of the late Trevor,
loving mum of Caroline, Peter and Sarah,dearest mother-in-law of
Chrissy and Shayn. Much loved nan of Carl, Lucy and Jamie and a
great-grandma.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Katharine's Church, Irchester on Monday 10th June at 2.00pm followed by interment at Irchester Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations for
The may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons Independent Family
Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
