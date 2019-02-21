|
|
|
VINT Sadie (Sarah) Sadly passed away at Kettering General Hospital on Thursday 14th February 2019 aged 86 years.
Wife of the late Alec,
loving mum to John, Tracy,
Andrew and the late Lorraine.
Devoted granny to 6 grandchildren.
She will be sincerely missed by us all.
The funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 7th March 2019 at 2:00pm.
RIP mum/granny love
John, Lorraine, Tracy, Andrew
and your 6 grandchildren.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co - operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More