Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
13:30
The Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Rawlins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Rawlins

Notice Condolences

Ruth Rawlins Notice
RAWLINS Ruth Elizabeth Of Kettering passed away
on 5th March 2019, aged 81
years. Beloved mother of Paul and Brett, much loved sister of David
Woolley and sister-in-law Wendy. Loving grandmother to Shannon and great grandmother to Milo.
Now reunited eternally with
her devoted husband Bill.
Funeral Service to take place on
Friday 5th April at The Albert Munn
Chapel, Kettering Crematorium at 1.30pm. All friends and flowers welcome.

All enquiries c/o
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.