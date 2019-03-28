|
|
|
RAWLINS Ruth Elizabeth Of Kettering passed away
on 5th March 2019, aged 81
years. Beloved mother of Paul and Brett, much loved sister of David
Woolley and sister-in-law Wendy. Loving grandmother to Shannon and great grandmother to Milo.
Now reunited eternally with
her devoted husband Bill.
Funeral Service to take place on
Friday 5th April at The Albert Munn
Chapel, Kettering Crematorium at 1.30pm. All friends and flowers welcome.
All enquiries c/o
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
